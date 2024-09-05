Arsenals 2024 Summer transfer window full roundup – 5 in 11 out

Arsenals 2024 Summer transfer window wrap up

Arsenal endured a hectic Summer transfer window recently.

The Gunners brought in five signings and sold over double that figure (11) during the space of 12 weeks.

These are some of the most significant moves which took place inside N5.

Arguably the highlight of Arsenal’s transfer period was the last minute signing of prolific Premier League winger Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea, during the final hours of Transfer Deadline Day.

On the 27th August Arsenal looked to improve their midfield by bringing in 2024 Euro Champion with Spain’s Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad for up to £32.6 million. However the 28 year-oldr became injured straight away in his first training session at London Colney and is out till October.

Adding to Arsenals defence spending Italian centre/left back Riccardo Calafori was taken in from Serie A team Bologna for £42 million on a five year deal, just before The Gunners travelled out to America for their pre-season tour towards the end of July.

At the other end of the spectrum Aaron Ramsdale was sold to newly promoted Southampton for £25 million. The goalie was replaced after only five games last season by then Brentford loanee David Raya, who signed on for £27 million in early July, and is officially Arteta’s number one choice in goal.

With backup keeper Ramsdale out the door Arteta secured AFC Bournemouth goalie Neto in replacement.

Emile Smith Rowe who became injury prone after having been a part of the early years of Arteta’s Arsenal plan, lost his spot in the middle of the park to current captain Martin Odegaard for the past couple of years, was let go.

The £35 million pound 24-year old has already made an instant impact at Fulham scoring on his Craven Cottage debut two Premiership game days ago when Leicester City were beaten 2-1. Smith Rowe was also joined by teammate Reiss Nelson who’s gone to Fulham for a season long loan.

Eddie Nketiah, once Arsenal’s main striker two campaigns ago, when at the time new talisman Gabriel Jesus was out of action, departed the Emirates in the dying hours of the market on Friday. Crystal Palace picked up the player who had scored only 19 goals in seven years in North London in a deal worth £30 million.

After eight and a half years at The Emirates, Mohamed Elneny waved goodbye to The Gunners. He was originally signed by Arsene Wenger who won Arsenal their last Premier League title undefeated in 2004. The Egyptian joined Saudi Arabian team Al Jazira in a free transfer.

