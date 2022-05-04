Arsenal’s 22-year-old target wants a Premier League move

Arsenal is one of the clubs looking to sign Aurelian Tchouameni in the summer as he shines at AS Monaco.

The 22-year-old is the latest French midfielder shining in Europe and he might be at a bigger club next season.

Arsenal wants to be his next employer and they have now been handed a boost regarding that.

FourFourTwo claims the midfielder also wants to play in the Premier League at some point in his career, which would be an advantage to any club looking to sign him in the competition.

Manchester United is competing with Arsenal for his signature, and it would now come down to which of them makes him a more attractive offer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our midfield lacks depth when you consider the poor performance of Albert Sambi Lokonga in this campaign.

Although this is his debut season at the club, he doesn’t seem to have the right quality to be a good alternative to Thomas Partey.

The outgoing Mohamed Elneny has done a better job and we need to consider replacing him with Tchouameni.

He would not come cheap, but if we finish inside the top four, he should pick moving to the Emirates over Old Trafford.