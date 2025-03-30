Arsenal’s £300M summer budget: How Mikel Arteta should spend it wisely

Arsenal are reportedly set to have a £300 million transfer budget this summer, presenting Mikel Arteta with a golden opportunity to strengthen his squad and address the areas that have hindered their title ambitions. While the Gunners have made significant strides under Arteta’s leadership, falling short in key moments has exposed gaps that must be filled if they are to challenge for major honours next season. Here’s how Arsenal could make the most of their substantial war chest.

1. A Clinical Striker (£70M-£80M)

One of Arsenal’s glaring weaknesses this season has been their inconsistency in front of goal. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have highlighted the need for a reliable striker who can deliver under pressure. A move for Benjamin Sesko or Matheus Cunha could provide the firepower Arsenal desperately need, with both players offering versatility and long-term potential.

2. Midfield Reinforcements (£80M-£100M)

The midfield remains a crucial area for improvement, particularly with Thomas Partey and Jorginho entering the latter stages of their careers. Arsenal should prioritise signing a dynamic defensive midfielder, such as Martin Zubimendi, to add energy and stability. Additionally, bringing in another creative playmaker to complement Martin Odegaard would enhance their attacking options.

3. Defensive Depth (£60M-£70M)

Defensive injuries, particularly to William Saliba, have exposed Arsenal’s lack of depth at the back. Strengthening both centre-back and full-back positions is essential to ensure consistency throughout the campaign. A young talent like Jorrel Hato could provide much-needed reliability.

4. A Versatile Winger (£50M)

While Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been outstanding, Arsenal need additional options on the flanks to ease the burden on their star players. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams could bring pace, creativity, and unpredictability to Arteta’s attack.

5. Squad Depth (£20M-£30M)

Finally, investing in quality squad players is vital to maintaining balance during busy periods. Affordable yet dependable signings can prevent fatigue among first-choice players and ensure Arsenal remain competitive across multiple competitions.

With careful planning and strategic investments, Arsenal can use their £300 million budget to build a squad capable of challenging for silverware on all fronts. Arteta must ensure every signing addresses a specific need, turning potential into success next season.

