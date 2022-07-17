Arsenal’s 53 shots per season star tipped to become a key player

Martin Odegaard enjoyed a stunning campaign for Arsenal last season as he impressed the Gunners in his first full season at the Emirates.
He had spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at the club, and Mikel Arteta made his transfer permanent.
He then built on that performance with an impressive showing at the Emirates in all competitions, but mostly in the Premier League.
The Norwegian even captained the Gunners in the second half of the campaign.
He remains one player Arsenal can build their team around and he has now been tipped to be a key player in the EPL this season.
The FPL has advised managers to load up on the midfielder because of his exploits last season.
In a report on the Premier League website, they reveal that he had 53 shots and 21 shots on target, both putting him among their top three players in the top flight.
He also made 77 key passes, which makes him the player with the most at Arsenal and the third most in the league.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Odegaard has been a solid buy and we expect him to become even better in this campaign.
He is still just 23, which means we will enjoy the best of his football career and he could lead us back to winning trophies again.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video Highlights – Arsenal 2-0 Everton – Jesus and Saka give us the win
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Personally I do not think he’s good enough to be carrying a team like Arsenal ,great on the eye but lack of pace and physically gets shown up time after time ,not a popular opinion but going by last season and the one before it’s an opinion I will stick by.
Same opinion as mine Dan. All those shots and not many goals, all those key passes and not many goals from them. He is 23 he is technically sound and he can improve. Build a team around him? Big statement!!!!! I thought ESR was a better player the season before and this until he got injured. Would any of the top four build a team round him? He is a good player with potential and that is all to date. Big season for him next season. I hope that there is true competition between him ESR and Vierra, that would improve us no end if there was proper accountabilty. Interesting Stat from last season some people will not like, most chances created and scored compared to minutes on the pitch, Pepe!!!!!!
Mikel’s decision to get Martin in the first place showed just how technically grounded the gaffer needs his midfielders to be.
Building this team around him is not only going to turn Martin into the world class player he would be eventually but other players like Bukayo, Emile, Gabriel.M, Gabriel. J will improve and all peak almost at the same time. Teams in the league should be worried if this project eventually goes bang because, “young and hungry footballers are like children, they fear nobody.
Martin is just the captain we need because he is selfless and we haven’t had that since Patrick.