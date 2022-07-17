Arsenal’s 53 shots per season star tipped to become a key player

Martin Odegaard enjoyed a stunning campaign for Arsenal last season as he impressed the Gunners in his first full season at the Emirates.

He had spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan at the club, and Mikel Arteta made his transfer permanent.

He then built on that performance with an impressive showing at the Emirates in all competitions, but mostly in the Premier League.

The Norwegian even captained the Gunners in the second half of the campaign.

He remains one player Arsenal can build their team around and he has now been tipped to be a key player in the EPL this season.

The FPL has advised managers to load up on the midfielder because of his exploits last season.

In a report on the Premier League website, they reveal that he had 53 shots and 21 shots on target, both putting him among their top three players in the top flight.

He also made 77 key passes, which makes him the player with the most at Arsenal and the third most in the league.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been a solid buy and we expect him to become even better in this campaign.

He is still just 23, which means we will enjoy the best of his football career and he could lead us back to winning trophies again.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…