Arsenal’s £70million target hands them a transfer boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ruben Neves with a new report claiming the midfielder wants to remain in the Premier League when he leaves the club.

The Wanderers are prepared to sell him at the end of this campaign, and they value the Portuguese midfielder at £70million.

He has been with them since 2017, and he is arguably their most important player at the moment.

His recent six weeks injury absence cost them their push for a European place, but they will sell him for the right price and reshape their squad.

The Daily Mail says although he has interest from Barcelona and Juventus, he would prefer to remain in England when he leaves Molineux.

Manchester United is another Premier League club interested in his signature.

Neves is one of the finest players in the Premier League now, and he would look to achieve more in his career with a move to Arsenal.

If we finish this season inside the top four, he would be the perfect midfielder to add to our squad and make it better.

The Portuguese star has shown his quality repeatedly, and there should be little doubt he can deliver at the Emirates.

  1. Yes very decent but not 70 Mil. Someone is having a laugh. 35 or 40 Mil in today’s market. Just because wolves price him at 70 is irrelevant if the player wants to leave anyway. Same with your Spanish teams that put buy out clauses of 600 Mil on players. Delusional to say the least, absurdity in the highest order. Agents are a scourge in football. I would only spend 70 Mil on a world class striker. Infuriating article, I wish I got played to write this groundless nonsense. Really folks…

  4. Is this man any better than xhaka? I would prefer a more dynimic midfielder to have more options. The runs of camavinga against city show what i am talking about

