Arsenal’s £70million target hands them a transfer boost

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ruben Neves with a new report claiming the midfielder wants to remain in the Premier League when he leaves the club.

The Wanderers are prepared to sell him at the end of this campaign, and they value the Portuguese midfielder at £70million.

He has been with them since 2017, and he is arguably their most important player at the moment.

His recent six weeks injury absence cost them their push for a European place, but they will sell him for the right price and reshape their squad.

The Daily Mail says although he has interest from Barcelona and Juventus, he would prefer to remain in England when he leaves Molineux.

Manchester United is another Premier League club interested in his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves is one of the finest players in the Premier League now, and he would look to achieve more in his career with a move to Arsenal.

If we finish this season inside the top four, he would be the perfect midfielder to add to our squad and make it better.

The Portuguese star has shown his quality repeatedly, and there should be little doubt he can deliver at the Emirates.

