Arsenal’s academy forced to close after a member of staff caught Covid-19

Arsenal has been forced to close their Hale End facility which houses the club’s youngsters after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The staff had returned to the country from an undisclosed location and resumed at the facility before receiving their coronavirus test results, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners have now decided to vacate the premises and plans are on the way for a deep clean to take place today.

The Gunners haven’t announced when the players and staff will be allowed back into the facility.

An Arsenal statement as cited by Sun Sports read: “We can confirm that a member of staff from our Hale End Academy has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The positive test result arrived at 5pm today and the member of staff immediately left the site to self-isolate.

“As a consequence, six other members of staff are now self-isolating and we have initiated track and trace for the entire site.

“We are working through our CCTV and attendance records on site in order to continue the track and trace process.

“Our Hale End Academy will now be closed on Thursday 8 October for deep cleaning.

“After Thursday, we will review our coaching plans at Hale End accordingly and will keep all staff, parents and young players fully informed.

“The health and safety of everyone on all our sites is our paramount concern.

“No members of our men’s or women’s first-team squads have been affected.”

This is the latest coronavirus related occurrence that is affecting the club this week after Kieran Tierney was also forced to self-isolate because he was in close contact with a national teammate who had tested positive for the virus.

The Hale End academy houses Arsenal’s youngsters from the ages of nine to sixteen.

The youngsters will likely have to train on their own at home for now, but it shouldn’t be long before they are asked to come back.