Arsenals advance in their bid to renew the contract of another key player

Arsenal has been actively securing new contracts for their key players in recent weeks, and the next player in line for a new deal at the club could be Ben White.

White has proven to be a crucial member of Arsenal’s squad and has been a consistent presence in the team since his move to the Emirates. His performances have been impressive whenever he steps onto the pitch for Mikel Arteta’s side, and the Arsenal manager undoubtedly wants to keep him in the team for an extended period.

Arsenal made a significant investment to acquire White, and they are now reaping the rewards of that transfer. According to reports from Football Insider, the club has been engaged in discussions with White’s representatives for several weeks, and they have made substantial progress in contract negotiations.

The talks have reached an advanced stage, and Arsenal is eager to conclude the deal as soon as possible, with an official announcement anticipated shortly.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Looking at all our players, White is one of those individuals we certainly do not want to lose.

His dedication and performance every time you watch him play shows he would be a big loss if we lose him.

The former Leeds United man is also enjoying his time with us and we expect the talks of a new deal to be smooth.