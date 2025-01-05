Arsenal’s advances snubbed as “Wolves have agreed on new deal with Matheus Cunha”

Matheus Cunha looks like he’s joining the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Mykhailo Mudryk as another player to snub a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Not long ago, it was claimed that Arsenal had identified him as an option for bolstering their attack.

It’s no secret that if Arsenal were to sign anyone, it would be a forward to bolster their attack, which at times is unreliable. The Arsenal midfield and defense have really stepped up, but occasionally the misfiring attack denies them league wins.

Cunha has been having a revolutionary campaign with Wolves, with his brilliance being likened to Gabriel Jesus’ first months in red and white.

It was reported that Arsenal wanted him and were willing to pay big to sign him. Some of us thought that’s a move the Brazilian would fancy, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Wolves forward isn’t keen to leave Molineux Stadium. He’s set to sign a new deal with the Wanderers.

🚨🟠 Wolves have agreed on new deal with Matheus Cunha! Deal verbally in place for Brazilian star to extend the contract with salary improved. Despite interest from several clubs, Cunha’s set to sign as soon as official documents are checked/approved. Almost there. 🐺🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/JzOsyMqI7S — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2025

While a Gooner might feel sad about missing out on the Brazilian, is he really what Arsenal needed?

Cunha has a similar profile to Gabriel Jesus. Arsenal need an out-and-out 1v1 winger and a box-dominating, channel-running striker. Cunha, a hybrid 9 like Jesus, is neither.

If Arsenal can’t get the striker they want this winter, they should look to sign a top winger and close the striker deal in the summer.

Fine strikers like Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak won’t be leaving the projects they are in this winter. So why sign another false 9 like Jesus and Havertz and then mess up Arteta’s chance to sign an out-and-out striker?

Cunha might have missed his chance to make the Emirates switch, but perhaps we didn’t even need him. What do you think?

