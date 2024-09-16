Arsenal’s Agyemang “really excited for the season ahead” on loan to Brighton & Hove Albion Women

On Friday, news broke that Arsenal Women’s young gun, Michelle Agyemang, would be leaving Arsenal for Brighton on a season-long loan deal.

There’s been a lot of discussion about how beneficial the deal is for her; Arsenal also gaining with her picking up crucial WSL experience this season has also been discussed. That said, one may wonder what the young striker’s aspirations are for her new venture in the WSL with Brighton.

In her first interview with the Brighton media team, Agyemang disclosed the factors that persuaded her to make the move, stating, “I’d say the style of play, as Brighton plays really good football and knows how to move the ball around. And yes, really attractive style of football. It’s a new challenge, and obviously, I’m excited to come here, play some football, and help the team achieve their goals.

“I’m really excited. I think Brighton has a lot of top-quality players and coaches and staff facilities, so I think this is the right place to help me grow and improve as a player and as a person. So, yeah, I’m really excited for the season ahead.”

“Brighton play a really attractive style of football.” 💯💬 pic.twitter.com/rQCejPazVL — Brighton & Hove Albion Women (@BHAFCWomen) September 13, 2024

Agyemang is considered one of the future stars of the Arsenal attack; in the Arsenal junior team, out on loan, and even with the junior Lionesses team on international duty, she has been banging goals left right and centre.

I hope Brighton signed her with the intention of capitalizing on her ruthlessness in front of goal. In the end, hopefully she will play frequently alongside Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby before returning with bags of experience to the Emirates Stadium to force herself into Jonas Eidevall’s line-up.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_3ZcjVosPQ/?igsh=YzljYTk1ODg3Zg==

Susan N

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….