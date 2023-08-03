Arsenal’s Alessia Russo “buzzing” as she scores to help England to progress in Womens World Cup

Arsenal’s new striker Alessia Russo scored her first World Cup goal in England’s overwhelming 6-1 victory over China in the Lionesses’ final group game.

Sarina Wiegman gave the Gunner the keys to her attack in Beth Mead’s absence, at the expense of Rachel Daly and Beth England, two strikers coming off stellar WSL individual campaigns.

The 24-year-old only took 4 minutes to break the deadlock against China. Her goal triggered a chain reaction, with her teammates scoring five more to enable them to win group D and book a Round of 16 match against Nigeria.

After the win over China, the ex-Man United forward spoke to the media, and she had this to say in the Argus: “(I’m) Buzzing. I’m a striker, I like to score as much as I can.

“(It was) a positive night, six goals as well, lots of chances created, and lots of goals scored.

“You’ve just got to go back to basics, work hard, and that’s what I’ve been doing in training, hoping for a moment, and when you get it, you’ve got to take it with both hands.

“Really pleased to get on the scoresheet, but more importantly, we topped the group, and now we’re ready for knockout football.”

Special night in Adelaide! Top of the group! Buzzing to have scored my first World Cup goal! Now onto the round of 16. We keep building 🦁 pic.twitter.com/p3nQzTRuQU — Alessia Russo (@alessiarusso7) August 1, 2023

About facing Nigeria Russo admitted: “They’re a good side too; they’re a side that I’ve never faced—I have at youth level but not at senior level—so I’m excited for it. Another good test.”

The Lionesses are under a lot of pressure to replicate their Euros success in the World Cup, a worry that Russo addressed, saying: “I think the media worry about that more than we do as players. We just want to win every game, whether it’s 1-0 or 10-0. I think it’s amazing to score that many goals, but we just want to win and progress through this tournament as players.”

Hopefully Lotte Wubben Moy, Alessia Russo, and Co. can crown the Euros and Finallisima wins with the World Cup trophy.

