Arsenal’s Alessia Russo Crowned FWA Women’s Player of the Year

Arsenal Women forward Alessia Russo has been named the Football Writers’ Association Women’s Footballer of the Year for 2024 – an accolade that underlines her vital role in a season of resurgence for the Gunners.

Russo has been nothing short of exceptional this season. The 26-year-old shares the top scorer spot in the Women’s Super League with 12 goals and has added another seven in Europe, helping Arsenal reach the Champions League final against Barcelona later this month. Her mix of physical presence, technical quality and big-game mentality has made her the focal point of Renee Sleger’s attacking system. Russo has performed consistently better under Sleger than she ever did under former manager, Jonas Eidevall, in my opinion.

In winning the FWA award, Russo becomes only the second Arsenal Women’s player to receive the honour, following in the footsteps of Vivianne Miedema who claimed it back in 2020.

Her leadership and consistency have been invaluable, especially during a season disrupted by injuries to key players. Whether leading the line or dropping deeper to link play, Russo’s intelligence and work rate have helped elevate Arsenal in both domestic and European competitions.

FWA chair John Cross did comment on her performance, stating:

“Alessia’s performances, especially in the Champions League, have been the stand-out from the season. She seems to have taken a huge leap since joining Arsenal and her overall game as well as her goals make her a special player.”

Russo will receive her award at the FWA Footballer of the Year dinner in London on May 23 – just days before what could be the biggest game of her club career when Arsenal face Barcelona in the UWCL Final!

What’s been your favourite Russo moment this season, Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….