Arsenal’s Alessia Russo hoping for “incredible summer” on Women’s World Cup debut by Michelle

The Lionesses have a shot at glory in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023; they are considered one of the favorites after their success under Sarina Wiegman. Over the last few months, the England women’s team has managed to lift the Euros, which they crowned by winning the Finalissima (Final between the European and South American champions).

One of the players who’s been delivering for the Lionesses is Alessia Russo, and many tip the now Arsenal striker to take a lead role this summer. In the Euros, she managed four goals in 6 appearances and is keen to set such brilliant stats in the women’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand. Speaking to FFT, Russo hints that she is ready to step up to see England to glory as she feels they have to be better as everyone is watching them.

“I’ll always want to push myself as a player,” Russo told FFT. “You want to better yourself each year and, having never been to a World Cup before, I hope it will be an incredible summer.

“Unfortunately, people do get injured and that’s tough to see, but the game goes on. Injuries happen in football and you just have to deal with it; other people have to step up. It’s time for people to hit the ground running and be ready for the tournament.”

She said about the team going to this World Cup: “I think England have always had pressure on them going into tournaments, whether it’s men or women.

“England always have a target on their backs. Although we’ve won the Euros now, I think the pressure was there before we had even won a trophy. I don’t think it’s anything us as players are going to fear; it’s something that comes with being an England team.”

“If anything, winning has lit the fire even more – I know it has for me,” insists Russo. “When you win one trophy, it makes you want to win some more. It will be tough and I think the competition in women’s football has never been higher, but that’s what you want: to be on the biggest stage and competing against the world’s best. I think it’s going to be a really exciting summer.”

The Lionesses are in Group D and will play Haiti on July 22nd, Denmark on July 28th, and China on August 1st. Other than Russo, Arsenal is represented by Lotte Wubben Moy in the England World Cup squad.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….