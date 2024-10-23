Arsenal’s Alessia Russo is England Women’s Player of the Year 2023-24, voted by fans (with video)

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Alessia Russo of Arsenal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Meadow Park on January 20, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo has been awarded the England Women’s Player of the Year for the 2023-24 season, a recognition determined by fan votes. The Arsenal forward had an impressive year, participating in 11 matches for England’s Lionesses and scoring six goals, contributing significantly to England’s qualification for the upcoming UEFA Euros 2025 in Switzerland.

Russo netted six goals during her appearances, making her the England Women team’s top scorer for the season. This included three goals in six matches during the UEFA Euro 2025 qualification campaign, where England only suffered one defeat.

Russo now holds 42 caps for England and has scored a total of 20 goals in her international career. Her performance has been crucial as England aims to defend their European title next summer.

The previous year’s winner was Engand goalkeeper Mary Earps, recognized for her key role in leading England to the World Cup final.

The announcement of Russo’s award was made even more special when her family surprised her at St. George’s Park, presenting both the Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards.

This accolade not only highlights Russo’s individual talent but also underscores her vital role within a team poised to make another strong showing on the international stage at Euro 2025.

A proper @alessiarusso7 family affair! 😍 Introducing your England Women’s Player of the Year connected by @EE and Top Goalscorer presented by @marksandspencer! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xPIcjpWIcI — Lionesses (@Lionesses) October 22, 2024

The Lionesses will face Germany at Wembley on October 25th, a significant match as it is their first meeting since the Lionesses’ victory in the Euro 2022 final. Following that, they will play against South Africa in a friendly match on October 29th.

Michelle M

