Arsenal’s Alessia Russo lines up to face Columbia in Women’s World Cup QF’s

Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo & Lotte Wubben-Moy are in action on Saturday 12th August for the England v Colombia match, in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals. The match will be live on ITV1 coverage starting at 10.45 a.m.

Ahead of the clash, Karen Carney has warned Lotte Wubben Moy, Alessia Russo, and their Lionesses teammates to be wary about the threat that Colombia poses, saying on Sky Sports, “They’re organised, they’re tenacious, they’re physical, tactically, they’re good, and they’ve got individual players

“[Colombia] are not to be underestimated; they’ve had success; they got to the under-17s World Cup finals [last year]. A very, very good side. I’ve been very impressed with them.”

But the former Arsenal & England Women’s midfielder is backing England to go all the way to win the World Cup and is confident that they will overcome Colombia and every obstacle lined up for them. “I’m an ex-Lioness; I’m gonna say they’re going to win it; I’ll always back them,” said Carney on Sky Sports.

Other than the 6-1 win over China, the Lionesses’ other wins in this year’s World Cup have been narrow, but in the end, a win is a win, as Carney adds, “The objective is to get to the end of the tournament, winning seven games, and we’re one step closer to that.”

All the best to the Lionesses; hopefully, they can crown the Euros and Finallisima win by lifting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

