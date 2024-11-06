Arsenal’s Alessia Russo scored her first WSL goal of the season, against Man United Women

The Arsenal striker, like every other Gunner forward, has been under so much criticism for the team’s struggles in front of goal. People had started to question the Arsenal women strikers, and it’s commendable that Alessia Russo scored that goal on Sunday, especially considering it was against her former employers, Manchester United.

Fans recently voted the 25-year-old as the England Women’s Player of the Year and honored her as the England women’s top scorer last season. She must be hoping that scoring last weekend will be the turning point of her league campaign.

Notably, after the draw with Manchester United, in which Alessia Russo gave Arsenal the lead before Melvine Mallard equalized for United, Renee Slegers was delighted the Gunner scored her first WSL goal this season. She alluded to Russo’s determination and willingness to learn as things that should see the striker progress. She acknowledges that the former Manchester United star is now mastering her positions, and it’s now up to the team to capitalize on that.

“I am happy for her; she is a great player; she works very hard in training every day; she is humble; she asks questions, and she wants to get better, and those players with that mindset are going to develop. Alessia is that type of player; I am happy for her, and I think she is getting into good positions for a long time, so it is not only about Alessia but how we try to find her, what type of balls we get into the box,” Slegers said on Russo scoring her first WSL goal of the season.

After last season’s winter break, she scored 16 goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances, which had us convinced Russo was finally going to be a hit in 2024-25. Well, she’s had a slow start, but hopefully after the Manchester United game where she was “unplayable” and many felt she shouldn’t have been subbed off, there’s every suggestion she could at last find her groove.

