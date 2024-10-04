Arsenal’s amazing unbeaten run makes me wonder if we will lose another game!

Arsenal actually don’t look like losing a football match at the moment.

Despite the number of difficult opponents we’ve faced this early in the campaign, we’ve still managed to stay unbeaten which is what every gooner would have dreamt of at the start of the campaign. We’re only two months into the season and I understand it’s nothing to be very excited about just yet, but it’s impressive!.

However it’s something we can be a little bit proud of given we’ve remained undefeated despite playing high caliber teams like Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man City, Atalanta and PSG in a relatively short space of time. What has been the most impressive thing about this to me is the fact that we never looked like losing in each of our opening games in all competitions this season.

This is made even more impressive considering the amount of injuries and dismissals we’ve had to contend with this season, the dismissals in particular makes it impressive given we’ve had to play over 90 minutes of football this season with a man down, that being two 45 minute spells with a red card against Brighton and Man City this season, with the latter being arguably the best team in world. The fact that we never actually looked like losing in both scenarios just tells you how good we’ve been this season. Despite the attack coming under scrutiny on a couple of occasions so far this season, the defense can’t be faulted due to how rock solid we’ve been at the back.

The defense has been the reason why we’ve been undefeated even beyond the start of this campaign given we’re currently on an unbeaten run of 15 games in all competitions now stretching back to the end of last season. Our last defeat was against Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinals as we all can painfully remember in April, that means that we’ve now gone over 168 days without tasting defeat competitively, which is a sign that we’ll definitely be in the mix for major silverware this campaign.

With the favourable fixtures coming up, the Gunners will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run further starting with the game against Southampton at the weekend.

What has been the most impressive part of our current unbeaten run gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

