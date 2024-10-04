Arsenal’s amazing unbeaten run makes me wonder if we will lose another game!

Arsenal actually don’t look like losing a football match at the moment.
Despite the number of difficult opponents we’ve faced this early in the campaign, we’ve still managed to stay unbeaten which is what every gooner would have dreamt of at the start of the campaign. We’re only two months into the season and I understand it’s nothing to be very excited about just yet, but it’s impressive!.
However it’s something we can be a little bit proud of given we’ve remained undefeated despite playing high caliber teams like Aston Villa, Tottenham, Man City, Atalanta and PSG in a relatively short space of time. What has been the most impressive thing about this to me is the fact that we never looked like losing in each of our opening games in all competitions this season.
This is made even more impressive considering the amount of injuries and dismissals we’ve had to contend with this season, the dismissals in particular makes it impressive given we’ve had to play over 90 minutes of football this season with a man down, that being two 45 minute spells with a red card against Brighton and Man City this season, with the latter being arguably the best team in world. The fact that we never actually looked like losing in both scenarios just tells you how good we’ve been this season. Despite the attack coming under scrutiny on a couple of occasions so far this season, the defense can’t be faulted due to how rock solid we’ve been at the back.
The defense has been the reason why we’ve been undefeated even beyond the start of this campaign given we’re currently on an unbeaten run of 15 games in all competitions now stretching back to the end of last season. Our last defeat was against Bayern Munich in the UCL quarterfinals as we all can painfully remember in April, that means that we’ve now gone over 168 days without tasting defeat competitively, which is a sign that we’ll definitely be in the mix for major silverware this campaign.
With the favourable fixtures coming up, the Gunners will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run further starting with the game against Southampton at the weekend.
What has been the most impressive part of our current unbeaten run gooners?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Be humble peeps.
Yes we will lose a game
I mean we almost did against Atlanta. We never looked like scoring. They score the penalty, and that’s it
I like the optimistic attitude! Sadly it is possible that we we could go unbeaten all season and yet still finish without a trophy…
But if we have a good window in January then anything is possible.
That is not possible if it includes the three cup competitions.
It’s not possible, it’s just arrogant
That’s what they said about Arsene and the Invincibles Dan and look how that turned out.
You can’t say it’s not possible. Not probable is a different story. But possible considering it has already happened 5 times in European topflight football.
Not feeling logical today, Dan?
The other day Saka was talking about not putting the team under pressure. Expectations like going unbeaten only put undue pressure on the team. The goal first and foremost should be to win the league,unbeaten or otherwise,it won’t matter.
While we have done well so far,it’s prudent to temper our expectations,taking one game at a time. It is possible to go unbeaten as it has been done by the great Wenger and his squad. But it’s highly improbable in today’s game. The league is a lot more competitive compared to two decades ago and the schedule is tougher. Going unbeaten is just as improbable as conceding only 15 like that Chelsea side did year ago.
Oh my word! Why on earth would you say that?
He’s forgotten the Invincibles already!! 😂😂
Will Arsenal lose a game? Almost certainly. There’s a good reason why there’s only been one undefeated season in the modern game and that’s because it’s blo*dy difficult.
Arsenal’s wonderful “Invincibles” season had quite a few close shaves – almost a third of the games (twelve) finished in draws for example. It only required one of those to go the “wrong way” for whatever reason and history wouldn’t have been made.
That’s the fine line, so with 32 games left this season it’s very likely that, at some time, it will go the wrong way at least once.
we had this story last week…yawn
We are not invincible and losing at a point in the season won’t mean end of our chance at Epl trophy. Let’s not get ourselves worked up on this we should remain optimistic.
The signings of Calafiori and Timber have really strengthened the squad and that is paying dividends. And Merino hasn’t even had a chance to do his thing yet, so things are looking positive. Whether they go unbeaten or not doesn’t really matter to me. Would be nice though, and not losing games does help to win trophies.
The writer was only wondering not that he’s saying we will not lose any match… I see the article as a kind of complement to the good work of the team….This is not arrogance in any form… Let’s enjoy our good form so far.