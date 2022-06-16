Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal’s asking price could scupper their chance of selling outcast

Pablo Mari was surplus to requirements in the summer and Arsenal agreed to allow him to leave them for Udinese in the January transfer window.

The defender had been an important player for the club in the early days of Mikel Arteta’s management, so there is no doubt that he can deliver fine performances for a club.

However, the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White have pushed him further down the pecking order.

At Udinese, he proved he is a top player in Serie A from January and now he has interest from clubs in the competition.

AC Milan and Lazio are reportedly interested in adding him to their squad, but both Italian sides are being scared off by Arsenal’s demands, according to Citta Celeste.

The report claims Mikel Arteta’s side is keen to make as much money as they can from his sale and they want to offload him for €15m.

His suitors believe that is outrageous and they could turn their attention to other targets unless Arsenal lowers it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari has proven that he is a quality player which should make him an asset to us.

However, unless we want to keep him, it makes no sense to set a high asking price for his signature.

If we keep playing hardball, we could be stuck with a player that we don’t exactly need.

  1. “Proved he is a quality player”?

    I must have missed that, but if I did, why are we selling him?

    Also, if he is a quality player, why is the asking price being contested as too high?
    Saliba = £26,000,000
    White = £50,000,000

