Arsenal’s asking price for hugely talented youngster revealed

Arsenal has been told by Folarin Balogun that he will not be signing a new contract at the club as he looks to pursue newer opportunities.

The 19-year-old is one of the most prolific youth strikers in the country and his fine showings have earned him a place in the English and United States’ youth teams.

He has scored 34 goals in 33 games for Arsenal’s under-18s and 12 goals in 27 games for Arsenal’s under-23s.

These numbers are amazing and the Gunners want to keep him, but his pathway to the first team is blocked by impressive stars like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah and he wants to leave.

His current deal will expire at the end of next season and this summer is the club’s final chance to sell him for a fee.

He has been a target for some top English teams and AC Milan and it seems that Southampton has the strongest interest in him.

The Saints are joined by Brentford as another English team that is eyeing a move for him.

Hampshire Live News claims that Arsenal has set an asking price for him and that the Gunners hope to make £8 million from his sale.