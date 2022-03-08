Arsenal’s asking price for William Saliba revealed

William Saliba has been one of Arsenal’s most successful loanees in this campaign and that is great news.

The Frenchman has still not kicked a ball for the club since he joined in 2019.

He has spent the last three seasons primarily on loan at Ligue 1 sides after Mikel Arteta maintained he was not at the level required to thrive in the Premier League.

He is currently at Olympique Marseille and the Ligue 1 side has enjoyed his talents.

They would love to keep him permanently, but Arsenal wants him to remain on their books and become a key member of their squad next season.

L’Equipe via The Sun says the Gunners see him as a key member of their first team in the future.

However, they are still open to cashing in on him, but only for the right price.

The report claims the Gunners will sell him if any of his suitors offer them more than the £27million they paid to sign him.

The 20-year-old is one of the promising players in European football now and he has so many more years to develop and become a world-class player.

Ideally, we need to keep him at the club, and he will want to spend some time with our first team before leaving.

However, if Arteta keeps ignoring him on his return, we might lose him to another club soon.