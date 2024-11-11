Arsenal’s attack has been critized but our defence has hardly been covered in glory either

We have been singling out the attack for criticism rightfully, but our defense has been slightly poor too.

Our latest encounter before the international break against Chelsea saw us scoring from open play for the first time in a while in the last few Premier League gameweeks since that stunner from Bukayo Saka against Liverpool.

The reasons for our toothless attack in recent times have been well known to the Arsenal faithful with a big reason being the absence of an out and out striker up front, but we all can agree that the principal reason for our attacking struggles was the absence of Martin Ødegaard.

He didn’t really click in the first half against the Blues but we really saw him coming alive in the second where we saw glimpses of what a fully fit Ødegaard could do. Apart from his lovely assist for the opener he was also instrumental in setting the tone for the press which we nearly profited from on a couple of occassions, he was also very vocal on the pitch bringing the leadership we’ve been missing since his injury back in September.

In spite of his return to the starting lineup, we still didn’t manage to get all three points at the Bridge and the attack was also partially to blame for this. We missed chances in the latter stages of the game, Trossard’s chances could well have been chopped off for offside but we should’ve given ourselves the benefit of a doubt by scoring regardless. Our Attacking play has been subject to criticism and rightfully so in our current run so far, but the defense hasn’t covered itself in glory either which should ba a huge concern to Mikel Arteta.

Our defense should absolutely be questioned for that Neto goal, we didn’t apply pressure anywhere near quick enough and we were made to pay, our deepest lying midfielder was virtually playing as the third center back when Neto was lining up for the shot and we were made to pay for that in stunning fashion. That type of goal is a one we usually don’t concede, but since our defense has taken a bit of a dip recently then anything can be expected.

Usually when you are able to keep a cleansheet, you’ll have every chance of winning a football match, because a goal will be all it takes to take all three points. In the early parts of this season, we were doing just that before we decided to wander astray. Our defense was the solid foundation to our title run last season and it will have to be the same this season if we’re to miraculously win this title. I mean 12 goals from 11 games is not a bad total at all considering the context of our season so far, but if you compare it to a team like Manchester United who have conceded the exact same, you can see how poor that tally really is.

They say attack is the best form of defense, something Pep Guardiola’s Man City have used to dominate in the last few years, but Arsenal haven’t gotten the memo, recently at least given how we constantly retreat into our shells when we have taken a lead. Against Chelsea, we conceded 10 minutes after scoring ourselves after we decided to seemingly start defending our lead from the 60th minute (right after we scored).

A lot of people have been overlooking our defense recently, understandable given how poor our attack has been, but our defense hasn’t been good either. Improvements are needed in that area ASAP, now that Ødegaard is back to improve the attack.

Any improvements have to be done after the international break though, with our first game back being another tricky game at home against the high flying Nottingham Forest to negotiate first.

BENJAMIN KENNETH

