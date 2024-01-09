Arsenal’s attacking struggles are laid bare in a new stat

Arsenal’s forward line has been highlighted as lacking speed in their attack, according to a new statistic.

Mikel Arteta has the option to deploy speedsters Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the flanks in a 4-3-3 formation. While both players are known for their pace, their speed has not translated into effective attacking play for the Gunners this season.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, a statistic measuring the speed of attack in the Premier League reveals that Arsenal ranks third from the bottom. The teams are measured by the distance covered per second during an attack. Liverpool tops the list, covering 1.93 meters per second, while Arsenal is at 1.54 meters per second. Notably, Manchester City occupies the last position, with a speed of 1.26 meters per second.

This may not be considered an important stat by some fans, but it shows how important speed is to attacking play.

Liverpool tops the stat, and they are at the top of the Premier League table, which should make us add more speed to our attack.

We know Mikel Arteta knows the team’s problem, and we expect them to perform better after their mid-season break.

