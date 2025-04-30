Arsenal’s attacking target wants over £400,000-a-week salary

Nico Williams continues to emerge as one of the most difficult players to persuade to leave his current club, despite being on the radar of some of the world’s top teams. After playing a key role in Spain’s victorious Euro 2024 campaign, he attracted significant interest during the last summer transfer window, yet he opted to remain at Athletic Bilbao. That decision represented a considerable setback for Arsenal, who had identified him as a priority signing.

The Gunners remain determined to add the winger to their squad and are prepared to make another push when the current season concludes. Andrea Berta is reportedly interested in including Williams as part of the project at the Emirates, which is seen as an encouraging sign for the club’s plans. However, the player continues to resist all approaches, and his desire to stay at Bilbao has become increasingly apparent.

As cited by the Daily Mail, Williams has now requested a weekly salary of over £400,000 from any potential suitor. This substantial demand has raised questions about his willingness to make a move and suggests he may be using the figure as a deterrent. He appears entirely content at Athletic Bilbao, and this latest development may be interpreted as a signal that he has no intention of departing unless an extraordinary offer is made.

His stance poses a significant challenge to clubs pursuing his signature and indicates that convincing him to join a new project will require more than just financial commitment. Arsenal, despite their long-standing interest, may now need to reassess their strategy before time and resources are wasted in what increasingly appears to be a futile chase.

Williams has demonstrated both loyalty and satisfaction in his current environment, and it is becoming clear that any move away from Bilbao will happen only on his own very specific terms. With that in mind, it may be wise to begin considering alternative targets who are more open to a change of scenery and can match the ambition of the club’s project.