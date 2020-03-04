These two deserve their places in a strong line up!

Arsenal stars Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shkodran Mustafi have both earned places in the WhoScored Premier League team of the month.

A strong line up also sees Manchester United feature heavily, but Mustafi is in there alongside Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defence, while Aubameyang takes the spot on the left flank, joining Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Neves in midfield, with Sebastien Haller and Richarlison up front.

It’s nice to see Arsenal players getting this recognition after some steady improvement under new manager Mikel Arteta, even if last week’s Europa League exit at the hands of Olympiacos was a real low.

We’ve since bounced back with a 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth, so there’s still every chance of both a top four finish and a piece of silverware for us come the end of the season.

Mustafi and Aubameyang will no doubt be key to our hopes, so let’s hope they and other Arsenal stars can continue to perform at this high level.