Arsenal legend sends message to Aubameyang over potential Manchester United transfer

Arsenal legend speaks out on the Aubameyang transfer saga.

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas has fired a warning of sorts to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid speculation over his future.

The Gabon international is approaching the final year of his contract and it’s unsurprising to see plenty of transfer rumours circulating at the moment about where he might end up next if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Sport, Manchester United recently made an approach for Aubameyang, and it would be a huge blow to lose our top scorer to one of our biggest rivals in the Premier League.

Still, Gooners will hope Aubameyang can take note of Nicholas’ views on the potential transfer.

Speaking to Sporting Life, the pundit made it clear the 30-year-old would probably not be making that much of a step up if he were to swap the Emirates for Old Trafford, whilst also reminding him of how badly it went for Alexis Sanchez when he made the same move.

He said: “If I was Aubameyang, he will be thinking about what happened to Alexis Sanchez.

“Would he want to be a part of a superstar reload at Manchester United? Is there a great appeal to that? If it was Liverpool or Man City I would get that. Man Utd are miles away from the top two, but they have the money and better idea of where they can see the progress coming from. Arsenal have been in a mess and are only five points behind them with a game in hand. There is not a lot in this.

“I do not see the glamour and appeal of joining Man Utd. Would he win the title with Man Utd in the next few years? I don’t think so. He might not even be in the Champions League if he was to join. What is the real appeal? Is it salary? I don’t think he is that type.

“(Robin) Van Persie jumped to a massive salary, but Man Utd are not the same calibre as what they were.”