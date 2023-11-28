Arsenal’s Aussie trio Canada-bound for upcoming international friendlies, but no Sam Kerr

Arsenal Women’s trio of Aussie’s – Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord & new-recruit Kyra Cooney-Cross – are Canada-bound during the international break, where they will play two friendlies against the Canada WNT.

The Arsenal Women squad also boasts 2 Canadian international players – goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo and new recruit Cloe Lacasse.

The first match is on Saturday 2nd December at Starlight Stadium in Langford and the second, on Wednesday 6th December, is at BC Place in Vancouver.

The biggest news for the Australia side is that Chelsea striker Sam Kerr, who usually captains The Matilda’s, has pulled out of Australia’s friendlies against Canada due to a foot injury.

“We can today confirm that Sam Kerr will not feature in Australia’s forthcoming international fixtures and will remain with the club for treatment on a foot injury,” Chelsea said.

Kerr recently scored a hat-trick against Paris FC in the Women’s Champions League but after that game Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said she was only playing at 80%..

Arsenal Women face Chelsea, at a full Emirates Stadium, on 10th December – Kerr should be in fine form by then, with no international duty..

When Sam Kerr was injured in the buildup to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, she was unable to play in the group stages of the tournament. In Kerr’s absence, Arsenal’s Steph Catley captained The Matilda’s – she will likely do the same for her national team this time around.

It will be interesting to see our Gunners on international duty, particularly as we have Gunners going head-to-head with Gunners! And particularly with the strong form they have been parading on the pitch for Arsenal Women in recent weeks!

Who do you want to win the friendlies Gooners?

Or, like me, are your loyalties a little torn?

Michelle Maxwell

