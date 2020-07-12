“Arsenal’s back three will always give you a chance. It’s a fact.” pundit reacts to Arsenal loss to Tottenham

Arsenal’s poor defending cost them all three points again in the North London derby against Tottenham.

The Gunners have suffered from poor defending throughout this season, and they looked to have gotten better since the new year.

Prior to this game, they had kept three clean sheets in four league games and fans were confident that they would be able to see out this game as well.

They took the lead through a fine strike from Alexandre Lacazette, but it didn’t last long as they eventually conceded an equaliser within minutes.

Jamie Redknapp wasn’t surprised that the Gunners had given a goal away in that manner after a poor pass from Sead Kolasinac led to Heung Min Son’s equaliser.

Redknapp reckoned that Arsenal’s defence would always give a chance away to the opposing strikers.

Asked if it was an improved Spurs performance, Redknapp told Sky Sports: “It was to a certain extent. It was a performance of a team struggling for a little bit of confidence, Arsenal had the ball for long periods and Spurs had to play on the counter-attack, but at least they looked dangerous. They just looked like a bit more of an attacking threat.

“Arsenal’s back three will always give you a chance. It’s a fact. They’re defending better but they can’t help it, it’s in their DNA right now.

“But for Spurs, it was all about getting three points. There was some moments that went their way but they looked dangerous enough and you thought something might go their way and it’s a brilliant header from Alderweireld.

“That’s what leaders do and you need people like him to stand up when you have a difficult period.”

This loss is a big blow to Arsenal’s ambitions of finishing this season in a European place. They are now two points behind the Lilywhites and they will still have to face Liverpool before the end of this season.