Arsenal’s bad boy rejecting offers to leave

ESPN claims that Arsenal is actively looking for a new employer for Matteo Guendouzi, but he has rejected approaches from several teams.

The French midfielder got into hot water with Mikel Arteta during the Premier League restart after he was caught taunting the players of Brighton.

He was banished from the Arsenal first team after that game and he remained out of the picture for the rest of the season.

Mikel Arteta claimed in his press conference before the Community Shield game against Liverpool that he has given the midfielder a fresh chance for the new season.

The Gunners have, however, attempted to sell him in player swap deals in this transfer window, Lyon and PSG have both rejected the chance to sign him.

ESPN understands that Villarreal, Atalanta and Valencia have all been rejected by the former Lorient man too.

This has been a busy transfer window for Arsenal already, but their summer business seems to remain unfinished.

They have been linked with a move for the likes of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar and one of both players might join them before the transfer window closes.

The signing of any of them will increase competition for a place in the club’s midfield and that might force Guendouzi out of the club.