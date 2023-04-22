Arsenal’s Balogun tipped to follow William Saliba’s path with a loan move to Marseille…

What a break-out season for Folarin Balogun! by Sam

The Hale End graduate has taken Ligue 1 by storm in Stade de Reims’ colours. After it was clear Balogun would be unable to break into the Arsenal starting 11 this season, Arteta saw it as wise to allow Balogun to leave Arsenal temporarily on a loan deal, and what a masterstroke that decision has been.

Balogun has just announced himself as one of the finest goal scorers Europe has to offer; in 33 games, he has managed 18 goals, which is stupendous. After such a fine campaign, the future of the Arsenal man is one that many Gooners will be concerned about as each day a report emerges about the 21-year-old being eyed by different clubs amid doubts about his future at Arsenal.

The latest interesting report concerning Balogun’s future comes from Caught Offside, a piece by French football expert Jonathan Johnson, who has taken his time to advise Balogun on why his future lies in Ligue 1, but at Marseille, not Reims.

Johnson raised doubts about Balogun staying at Arsenal, saying, “Balogun will feel that, given his performances this season, he deserves to have a go as a starting striker somewhere, but it’s also difficult to justify starting him ahead of the other quality players they have in that position at Arsenal.”

However, Johnson feels Arsenal could take a closer look at Balogun in pre-season, and though he may prove why he ought to stay at the Emirates, there’s a feeling he goes out on loan. About Balogun potentially leaving on another loan deal, Johnson said, “So another loan move and European experience could be good for him, with that not an option for him if he stays at Reims, which now seems to be being ruled out anyway.

“Arteta might want to take a look at Balogun in pre-season to see what kind of level he’s at, but it then gives them the opportunity to loan him to another club later in the summer. Reports have suggested Balogun doesn’t fancy a loan deal and could push for a permanent exit if he leaves Arsenal. If he is to leave Arsenal, Johnson feels the Arsenal man should push for a move to Marseille, a club that he feels is the best next step for his growth, saying, “But, with respect to Reims and what they’ve achieved under Will Still, I think it’s time for Balogun to try stepping up a level and challenging himself in European football, which he could do at Marseille.”

By now, it’s uncertain what happens to Balogun. A lot has been said about his future, just like a lot was said about William Saliba’s last season while he was impressing at Marseille. Just like Arteta knew what to do with Saliba, we hope that come the summer he will know what to do with Balogun.

Sam P

Arteta proud of our comeback after Arsenal 3-3 Southampton

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…