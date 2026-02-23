Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal’s bargain summer signing gives Arteta another reason to always use him

Mosquera (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Cristhian Mosquera joined Arsenal for just £13 million in the summer, and he is already proving to be a bargain signing.

When the Gunners secured the 21-year-old, there was an expectation that he would require time to establish himself in the side. He had been performing well at Valencia, yet the level of competition between the Spanish club and Arsenal is markedly different. Arsenal operate at a higher level and are expected to deliver strong performances in every fixture across multiple competitions, which led many to believe that Mosquera would need an adaptation period.

Rapid Adaptation to a Higher Level

That has not been the case. The defender has scarcely put a foot wrong in the matches he has featured in for Mikel Arteta’s side so far. His composure, positional awareness and decision making have stood out, demonstrating a maturity beyond his years. Rather than looking like a player adjusting to a new league and heightened expectations, he has appeared comfortable and assured in demanding circumstances.

Arsenal view him as an ideal addition to their defensive unit, and he continues to justify that faith with consistent displays at the Emirates. His seamless integration into the squad has surprised some observers who anticipated a gradual bedding-in period.

Mosquera (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Impact Against Tottenham Highlights Value

Mosquera began the Tottenham match on the bench, yet his impact was immediate when introduced at right back. Spurs had previously found success down that flank, but his arrival effectively shut down that avenue. He limited space, read the game astutely and prevented Tottenham from gaining further joy in that area of the pitch.

Performances of this nature have reinforced the belief that the defender is destined for more. As reported by Football Insider, his £13 million transfer fee now feels more like a steal given his current form. If he continues on this trajectory, Arsenal may well have secured one of the most astute signings of the summer window.

