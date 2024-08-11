Arsenal’s saw the (non) triumphant return of Xhaka and today we welcome Maitland-Niles with Lyon

Arsenal’s Astonishing Win Over the Bundesliga Champions and the Return of Granit Xhaka

Game Recap

Arsenal got off to a quick start by scoring 2 goals in 9 minutes. Zinchenko got the party started with a stunning shot from outside the box assisted by the one and only Kai Havertz. Trossard also got in the fun by scoring a wonderful goal assisted by Havertz yet again. The Gunners weren’t done yet though, they struck again in the 37th minute with a rasping Gabriel Jesus effort leaving a diving Matěj Kovář stranded. The scoreline still wasn’t up to Arteta’s “Estandards” so Arsenal scored again through Havertz with a lunging finish in the 65th minute. Leverkusen ended up pulling one back in the 75th minute through Adam Hložek, but it was too little too late.

Zinchenko’s new number

Zinchenko wore the number 35 for his first 2 seasons at the Emirates since signing from Manchester City but has recently switched to 17 which is now available due to the departure of Cedric Soares. As Zinchenko says “The number 17 is a very special number to me. It was the number I wore as a young player, and I’ve always requested to wear 17” Zinchenko wears 17 for Ukraine and is now going to wear it for the Gunners. He showed his new number off by scoring from outside the box. The Leverkusen game was his first appearance with his new number, and he scored one goal. Could this be the Zinny redemption arc we’ve been hoping for?

King Kai’s Stunning Performance

The 2021 Champions League final scorer had a great performance against his ex-club Leverkusen ending the game with 1 goal, 2 assists, 19 passes, and 26 touches in the 71 minutes he played. Havertz ended up getting both his assists in only 9 minutes. In the 8th minute, Havertz made a clever pass and cut the ball back to Zinchenko who smashed it into the net. Later in the 9th minute, Havertz demonstrated his high footballing IQ by cutting the ball back to Trossard who took his time and slotted it past the keeper. Havertz got the goal he deserved when, after some pinball in the Leverkusen box, the ball hit Xhaka and the rebound fell perfectly to him. Havertz pounced at the opportunity and put it away.

Eddie’s Final Game for Arsenal?

Eddie Nketiah was subbed on against Leverkusen in the 71st minute and it could be his last time playing for Arsenal. Many teams are fond of Eddie Nketiah but Marseille are the only ones who have advanced their interest in this transfer window. Marseille is reportedly offering around 20 million pounds, but Arsenal have made it clear that they want around 30 million. A new report from David Ornstein says that Marseille is seriously considering splashing the cash on Eddie.

The return of Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka was given a warm welcome back by his former Arsenal teammates in their pre-season game against Leverkusen. All the players and fans were seen giving a standing ovation to him. Many players had words with him. Zinchenko and Martinelli were both seen hugging Xhaka and Mikel Arteta was seen chatting with Xhaka when he was subbed off. Even Declan Rice was seen having a moment with him despite never having a chance to play with him, further highlighting Xhaka’s respectability and strong character.

Up Next

All in all, Arsenal were too powerful for the Bundesliga Invincibles. The Gunners return to action on Sunday in the Emirates Cup final where we welcome another former gunner, Ainsley Maitland-Niles back to the Emirates. His teammate and former Arsenal marksman Alexandre Lacazette will likely not be present due to his involvement in Thiery Henry’s French Olympic team who take on Spain today. Best of luck to all gunners and gooners with everything going on!

From Arsenal.com:

Ainsley, How difficult was it to leave Arsenal after spending 16 years at the club?

I’m very mature in my mind and I understand how football works. Sometimes it’s time to let go of a club that has been so dear to you and you had so many years with. So it was more of a process of trying to move on, both for my family and myself. Obviously my contract expired anyway, so I had to find something that was concrete and solid and I felt like Lyon was the best fit.

Saad Ahmed

