Arsenal’s Ben White ignored by Gareth Southgate once again

The Ben White Question – Again! by Dan Smith

It’s becoming a tradition on every international break to question why Arsenal’s Ben White is not in the England squad?

The Gunner came home early from the World Cup with the official explanation being ‘personal reasons’.

Yet any issues that meant he couldn’t be in Qatar didn’t prevent him from within days, joining up with his club teammates in Dubai.

Rumours have circulated that there was a row with Steve Holland, the player was a bit of a loaner, or simply that he told his national boss what he thought of his tactics.

White hasn’t been called up by his country since.

This is where Gareth Southgate is valuable to the FA. He’s very good at answering questions in a diplomatic way while having a decent enough relationship with the media, where they are not going to push on a subject they know not to.

I’m an English Gooner so I have an interest in both camps.

I have defended Southgate in the past in having zero choice but to contradict himself.

When he accepted his current job, he spoke about players needing to be playing regular to be in his thoughts.

He quickly realised that based on that criteria he wouldn’t be able to submit a squad.

So, I have defended the 53-year-old when feeling he doesn’t have better replacements for a Maguire or a Phillips.

I understand that it was best to avoid the headache of dropping a player who’s just moved to Saudia Arabia.

I even accept that White plays mostly in a position where the Three Lions are spoilt for choice.

There’s a footballing argument to be made that James and Arnold are more attacking full backs and that in many ways White is a victim of his own versatility.

Arteta has so much faith in his defenders footballing intelligence, he starts him on the right and the player plans when to step into the middle. For his first three fixtures of this season, it was the other way around.

It’s okay if two managers simply want different things from that position.

Yet White has been outstanding for so long that increasingly it’s harder to trust Southgate ‘s words.

Not just does White fulfil the desired specification of playing every week at the highest level, he did it for a team who finished 2nd in the league last campaign.

He was my Gunner of the season.

He’s got every right to question why that’s not enough to add to his caps, but players who have barely played in the last month or have moved to League’s less competitive get selected?

Heck, it must be awkward when he congratulated Eddie Nketiah on being called up without seeing the irony.

If you compare the two players body of work, how can Eddie be deemed suitable but not White?

Southgate said this week he didn’t feel the need to ring White and explain his thought process unlike in the last break. That simply, ‘there are those ahead of him’.

Again, on sporting merit it’s okay for a coach to not rate you better then Trippier, AA or James.

The issue is, the last two on that list are injured!

Who’s been called up as a replacement?

Nobody!

So, to clarify. White, last December good enough to be in a squad when two of those names were fit, can’t now get in when two are on the sidelines?

We are meant to believe England are better for having one right back then none.

What harm would it have been to have White even as an extra body in training?

Clearly you think he has ability; else you wouldn’t have taken him to a tournament?

His relationship with the press might mean that Southgate doesn’t have to answer those questions.

White himself is laid back enough to most likely accept he’s not wearing the white shirt till there is a new boss.

This is a young man who admits to not loving the game, he just happens to be good at it.

This is just a job to him.

It might be that outlook which causes a disconnect when working for someone who was a modern professional?

Yet, he’s good enough for Arteta?

A manager with ‘non-negotiable’ principles, who wouldn’t tolerate a poor attitude?

Ben White, you are appreciated in North London if nothing else.

Dan