Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Viv Miedema shortlisted for Womens Ballon d’Or

Arsenal Women´s Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema shortlisted for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Feminin. by Michelle

These Arsenal players are two of twenty players on the 2021/22 shortlist, following excellent seasons for both club and country. The Women’s Ballon Dd’Or 2022, will be awarded to the best female footballer of the season. The Ballon d’Or winners will be announced in Paris on Monday, October 17.

Mead had a career-best WSL season as she scored 11 goals, 8 assists, and an amazing 72 chances – over 20 more than anyone else in the league! Beth then capped her summer off at the UEFA Women’s Euros with the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award, as England’s Lionesses were victorious at Wembley. This is her first Ballon d’Or nomination.

Meanwhile, this is Vivianne Miedema’s third Ballon d’Or nomination. She had another brilliant season for the Gunners, scoring 14 goals and 8 assists, making her Arsenal Women´s top goal scorer for the fourth year running! The Dutch striker signed a new contract with Arsenal earlier this summer.

The women’s full shortlist and exactly who our Arsenal stars are up against is as follows:

Vivianne Miedema

Beth Mead

Selma Bacha

Fridolina Rolfö

Lucy Bronze

Sam Kerr

Christiane Endler

Lena Oberdorf

Kadidiatou Diani

Catarina Macario

Alexia Putellas

Alexandra Popp

Aitana Bonmatí

Wendie Renard

Alex Morgan

Asisat Oshoala

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Millie Bright

Trinity Rodman

Ada Hegerberg

Now that is a daunting list of exceptionally gifted talent from the top echelons of Women´s football. Do you think either of our Arsenal champions will win? Who are you gunning for Gunners?!

Michelle Maxwell

