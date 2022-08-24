Arsenal’s Beth Mead and Viv Miedema shortlisted for Womens Ballon d’Or

Arsenal Women´s Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema shortlisted for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Feminin. by Michelle
These Arsenal players are two of twenty players on the 2021/22 shortlist, following excellent seasons for both club and country. The Women’s Ballon Dd’Or 2022, will be awarded to the best female footballer of the season. The Ballon d’Or winners will be announced in Paris on Monday, October 17.
Mead had a career-best WSL season as she scored 11 goals, 8 assists, and an amazing 72 chances – over 20 more than anyone else in the league! Beth then capped her summer off at the UEFA Women’s Euros with the Golden Boot and the Player of the Tournament award, as England’s Lionesses were victorious at Wembley. This is her first Ballon d’Or nomination.
Meanwhile, this is Vivianne Miedema’s third Ballon d’Or nomination. She had another brilliant season for the Gunners, scoring 14 goals and 8 assists, making her Arsenal Women´s top goal scorer for the fourth year running! The Dutch striker signed a new contract with Arsenal earlier this summer.
The women’s full shortlist and exactly who our Arsenal stars are up against is as follows:
Vivianne Miedema
Beth Mead
Selma Bacha
Fridolina Rolfö
Lucy Bronze
Sam Kerr
Christiane Endler
Lena Oberdorf
Kadidiatou Diani
Catarina Macario
Alexia Putellas
Alexandra Popp
Aitana Bonmatí
Wendie Renard
Alex Morgan
Asisat Oshoala
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Millie Bright
Trinity Rodman
Ada Hegerberg
Now that is a daunting list of exceptionally gifted talent from the top echelons of Women´s football. Do you think either of our Arsenal champions will win? Who are you gunning for Gunners?!
Michelle Maxwell
