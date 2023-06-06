Arsenal’s Beth Mead believes Irish captain Katie McCabe “will do amazing things” at Women’s World Cup by Michelle

With league season over, you must be bored not to watch Eidevall and his girls play – I know we are! Well, the good news is that soon we’ll be seeing our Gunners play, but it won’t be under Eidevall, it will be under their various national team coaches in New Zealand and Australia, at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

Most Gunner women, who’ve stepped up due to injuries and literally carried the team these last few weeks, will be expected to thrive. Beth Mead recently spoke to the media about the World Cup, and among the many things she talked about was how eager she is to see her Arsenal teammate Katie McCabe flourish on the world’s biggest stage, captaining the Republic of Ireland national team.

“She’s not a bad player,” Beth joked about Katie, speaking at House of WePlayStrong event in Eindhoven just before the Women’s Champions League final between Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

“She is a very strong personality. We all know that,” she explained. “I think she will do amazing things. She is a good person underneath all that bravado. So I’m looking forward to seeing her play.”

Having played and trained alongside her, I guess it is safe to say that we can trust Mead’s judgement on Katie. Let’s believe she will make Gooners proud. After a season where she almost lost favour at Meadow Park and was wanted by Chelsea, before she regained her favour towards the season’s end to captain Arsenal Women in the last few weeks of the season, she deserves a nice time down under with her national team.

On 20th July at Stadium Australia, Ireland, who are in group B, open their World Cup account against Australia. They will then play Canada and Nigeria. Hopefully, they thrive!

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….