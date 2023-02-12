Arsenal’s Beth Mead finalist for the Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year 2022 by Michelle

Arsenal and England star Beth Mead has been named on a three-player shortlist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player of the Year for 2022. Mead has been named alongside USA international Alex Morgan and Spain’s Alexia Putellas on the final shortlist after it was reduced from 14 players, which included Arsenal’s Leah Williamson and Vivianne Miedema.

Beth won the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament in the Euro 2022 tournament as well as scoring 11 goals for Arsenal in the WSL 2021-22 season.

Beth has not played competitive football since she suffered a significant ACL injury in November 2022, which has side-lined her for the rest of the WSL season, and put her hopes of playing for England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup at risk. Beth also sadly lost her mother to cancer on January 7th.

England Manager Sarina Wiegman is a finalist in The Best FIFA Women’s Coach Award after leading the Lionesses to Euro success last summer. Wiegman told the BBC it is “too early” to prepare for a World Cup without Euro 2022 top scorer Beth Mead, with Wiegman continuing We’ll see how her rehabilitation goes then we’ll look at the future. I don’t want her to look too far forward right now because of her situation.

Prize winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Paris on February 27th.

