Arsenal’s Beth Mead “hungry to play” & “hungry to win” Women’s Conti Cup Final against Chelsea

Arsenal women face Chelsea women in the FA Women’s Continental Cup Tyres final, on Sunday 31st March. kick-off 3PM UK, at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. You can watch all the action live on BBC2 (coverage starts at 2.30PM UK), BBC iPlayer and The FA Player.

Last year, Arsenal Women defeated Chelsea 3-1 to win the trophy. Is that going to be repeated? That is the question all gunners are asking themselves.

The Gunner women believe that they can win the game. Beth Mead made this obvious in an interview with ArseBlog. Looking ahead to the match against Chelsea, the Arsenal attacker believes the club wants to overcome its London rivals, win games, and win trophies, even if Arsenal Women haven’t been consistent in doing so. Beth was also optimistic about what a quality group this Arsenal team has, noting that some of her teammates can do incredible things on the pitch. But they need to improve their connections more, after which we should see our Gunners as a force to be reckoned with:

“Of course, we’ve got a bunch of amazing players that can do amazing things on the pitch, but it’s now knitting it all together.

“This Arsenal team are hungry to win trophies. Over the last so many years, we’ve not done that so consistently. You want to beat Chelsea, you want to win games, and ultimately, that’s what we’ll be out to do. And, of course, we would love to retain the cup again, but although it’s not always pretty, we always do want to go out and win games.”

That being said, she says she, too, is hungry to play, and she is keen to improve and regain her peak form—after missing the majority of 2023 due to an ACL injury she picked up late in 2022—in order to help the team.

“I have been hungry to get back on the pitch and play a lot of football and continue to improve.

“It has been a new-found hunger and motivation to try to be a part of that and push on and make things better for the team.”

Mead’s comments should leave us Gooners feeling positive about Arsenal Women’s chances on Sunday. With winning the WSL unlikely, why can’t our Gunner Women give their all to win the Continental Cup? Chelsea are beatable, as our Gunner Women’s 4-1 win over them in December 2023 proved.

I’m feeling positive about tomorrow! How about you Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

