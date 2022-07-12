Arsenal’s Beth Mead nets hat-trick in England’s 8-0 demolition of Norway

There may be another month until the new Premier League season begins, but football addicts have got a welcome distraction by watching the Womens 2022 Euros, which are conveniemtly being played in England, with the Final set to be played at Wembley on July 31st.

It is a great opportunity to win the competition on home soil, and with five Arsenal players in the England squad, us Gooners will have much to cheer on. I am aware that some fans prefer to have the UAE T20 League live score on their phones rather than watch Womens Football, but they cannot deny that there will be many exciting games especially as we get into the later stages of the competition.

The fans that turned up at the Amex Stadium in Brighton last night were certainly not disappointed as England created record-breaking history as a hat-trick from Arsenal’s Beth Mead helped them to a stunning 8-0 victory against Norway in their second group game, which means that they are now set to qualify for the quarter finals as Group Winners.

Beth Mead, who recently notched up her 100th appearance for Arsenal, is now the top scorer at the Euros with 4 goals in her first two games, and was exctatic after the game. ‘I don’t think I even dreamt of this, but I’m just so happy I can get the goals again to help the team. Unbelievable night. I can’t believe it,’ she said.

Georgia Stanway opened the scoring from the spot, and just 2 minutes later Laura Hemp doubled England’s lead, then Ellen White scored her 51st goal for England to make it an unassailable 3-0 lead, but it certainly didn’t stop there.

In the course of just the next ten minutes, Beth Mead scored her first two, then White made it a brace as well to see England go into the break with a 8-0 lead!

The Lionesses calmed down in the second half and substitute Alessia Russo made it 7-0 in the 66th minute, and Mead got her hat-trick 10 minutes from time for a record 8-0 win in the Euros.

Although England have already won the Group, they still have one more game, against Northern Ireland on Friday. The Ulster Ladies must be feeling very worried, considering that they lost their opening game against Noway 4-1, and are rock bottom of the Group after losing 2-0 to Austria as well.

I guess England may go easy and give their reserves a run out, while saving the best players for the Quarter Final next week. This will certainly be a much sterner test as they will come up against either Spain or Germany.

That is when the competition will become really interesting and nerve-wracking for England fans…..