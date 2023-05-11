Arsenal’s Beth Mead receives MBE and is “optimistic” for Women’s World Cup by Michelle

England and Arsenal Women forward Beth Mead, reports that she is “ahead of schedule” in her recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but remains uncertain if she will be fit for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. Mead has not played since sustaining the season-ending injury during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Emirates, in November last year, but she is hoping to regain full fitness before England’s opening game against Haiti in the tournament in Australia on July 22nd.

In March, England coach Sarina Wiegman expressed skepticism about Mead’s chances of recovery in time for the upcoming tournament, stating that it would be a “miracle” if she was able to do so.

During an interview with Sky Sports, after receiving her MBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle, in recognition of her performance in the Lionesses’ successful Euro 2022 campaign, Mead disclosed that she has resumed training at London Colney and remains optimistic about her chances of joining the team for the upcoming tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

“The injury’s okay, I’m a good five months in and back on the pitch and kicking a ball again, feeling good, ahead of schedule. That’s all I can do that’s in my control right now,” said Beth.

“I wouldn’t say I’m confident [of getting to the World Cup] because that’s out of my control but I’m working hard to get as close to that as possible.”

WOW! Words can’t express the pride I felt when I received my MBE🎖️today. Never did I think I’d be deserving of something so prestigious for playing the game I love. Proud day for me & my family, mum would of been in her element but she was definitely there at heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GpQU7HzLQG — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) May 10, 2023

Beth Mead, who won both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award as England triumphed in the Euros last summer, could be a significant addition to the squad for head coach Sarina Wiegman.

Wiegman is facing the challenge of leading the team without captain Leah Williamson, who is sidelined with an ACL injury, and midfielder Fran Kirby, who has confirmed that she will miss the tournament due to a knee injury. Moreover, Chelsea defender Millie Bright will be out of action for several more weeks due to the knee injury she suffered in March.

Beth Mead is a superstar on and off the pitch, but the World Cup may come a little too soon for her unfortunately. But if Beth’s recovery continues apace, then we may see her back on the pitch for Arsenal at the start of the 2023-24 season.

Wishing Beth well with her continued recovery..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

