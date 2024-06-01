Arsenal’s Beth Mead “We’re disappointed and frustrated” at England Women’s Euro defeat to France

England Women’s Lionesses faced France at St James Park, in Newcastle, last night, in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Women’s Euros 2025. Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead, Alessia Russo & Leah Williamson were named in Sarina Wiegman’s starting XI. Lotte Wubben-Moy was unavailable to join the squad due to injury.

England went 1-0 up in the first half, with a goal from Arsenal’s Beth Mead, but France scored the equalizer from a set-piece before half-time.

Despite England having the bulk of possession, at 58%, and creating more goal chances than France, Les Bleus went 2-1 up in the second half, from another set-piece, and won the match.

Euro 2022 winners and defending champions, England, now find themselves in 3rd place in their qualifying group A3, with a bit of a mountain to climb if they are to ensure their qualification to the next round. Sweden’s win over Katie McCabe’s Ireland last night has allowed Sweden to go ahead of England, while Ireland remain at the bottom of what has been dubbed ‘the group of death’.

Speaking after the game, Beth Mead was extremely disappointed with the result, and felt England were the better team on the night, telling the ITV:

“We’re disappointed and frustrated. I actually thought we were the better team, created more chances and the keeper made a really good save in the first half.

“It was a tough game and there was a lot of quality on show but small margins won them the game today.”

England will now face France on their home soil, in the return fixture at8pm on Tuesday, June 4th at State Geoffroy-Guichard. Beth knows what’s required of the Lionesses, saying:

“We’ve got to not give away set-pieces and stop conceding from them. We need to rectify that and change it for Tuesday.”

Lionesses captain and Arsenal legend, Leah Williamson, agreed with Beth, saying:

“We need to be ruthless and put the ball in the back of the net. That’s a must-win game now so we need to bring the energy, stay tight and put them under pressure.”

