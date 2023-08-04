Arsenal’s bid for David Raya is set to be rejected by Brentford

Arsenal is actively pursuing their plans to sign David Raya during this transfer window. Despite already having an excellent goalkeeper in Aaron Ramsdale, Mikel Arteta’s side is still keen on adding Raya to their squad.

Raya has been an outstanding performer for Brentford and is eager to make a move to a bigger club. After a potential move to Bayern Munich did not materialise, Arsenal has now set their sights on bringing him to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal’s initial offer for Raya is falling short of Brentford’s £40 million valuation. As a result, the Bees are expected to reject the opening bid reckons Talksport. Brentford is determined to get the maximum value from Raya’s departure, especially after witnessing Arsenal break their transfer record to sign Declan Rice.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya is one of the finest goalkeepers in England and having two of the best goalies in our squad will make us blessed.

Hopefully, both clubs will eventually find an agreement and we will get our hands on our man because if we do not add him to our squad, another top club will do and we will miss out on buying a superb competition for Ramsdale.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…