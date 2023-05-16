Arsenal’s bid for Frenchman expected at the end of the season

Arsenal’s interest in Sach Boey is getting serious and he might be their right-back from next season.

The Gunners have started plans for the summer as they bid to compete for the Premier League title again in the next campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in superb form this season, but they have fallen short in their bid to win the Premier League after dropping points in crucial must-win games.

Arsenal did not start this season looking to win the Premier League, but they topped the standings for a long time and fans thought they would win it.

To repeat that performance, they must bolster their squad and Boey is one player they think they need.

Fotomac says they will bid for the Galatasaray player at the end of this season and try to steal a march on other suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Boey has been a fine player in Turkey and could become our next long-term right-back after Ben White, as Takehiro Tomiyasu has struggled with different injuries since he moved to the club.

However, the Frenchman might not be experienced enough to start playing well for us immediately.

This means we must be patient with him to get used to the demands of the Premier League if he makes the move to London.

