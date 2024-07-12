Arsenal’s bid for Wolves star is a message to Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal is pushing to sign Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley before the transfer window closes.

The Gunners are anticipated to have another busy transfer window, with several players expected to leave and new ones joining.

Mikel Arteta is provided with a substantial transfer budget each summer, and he has been effectively utilising these funds to strengthen the squad.

While Arsenal already boasts one of the strongest squads in the league, they are looking to sign a new goalkeeper this summer.

The new keeper could join as a proper third choice, but a report on Football Insider suggests that Arsenal’s interest in Bentley signals to Aaron Ramsdale that he may no longer be considered a crucial player for the team.

Arsenal is open to Ramsdale’s departure and seems to be lining up Bentley, a former academy player, as his replacement.

Their initial bid for Bentley was rejected by Wolves, but Arsenal remains determined and plans to return with a better offer.

The next bid is expected to be accepted, and the report implies that it may be time for Ramsdale to consider his future at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale needs to play and would be smart to bet on himself and find a new club to join this summer.

