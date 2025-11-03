Arsenal’s Big Gabi proves once again he’s the rock behind their rise

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal secured yet another crucial win, with Viktor Gyökeres and Declan Rice both on the scoresheet as the Gunners beat Burnley 2-0.

The team rose to the occasion once again, with every player contributing to ensure they maintained their place at the top of the Premier League, stretching their lead to six points.

While several Gooners have rightly been praised, Gabriel Magalhães’ performance against Burnley seems to have flown under the radar.

Gabriel’s growing influence

The Brazilian centre-back was outstanding when Arsenal edged Crystal Palace 1-0 the previous week. He had been an injury doubt for that game but ended up producing a man-of-the-match display. Against Burnley, he picked up right where he left off.

In the win at Turf Moor, Gabriel made 72 touches, registered an assist, produced a key interception, and made nine clearances. He completed 93% of his passes and won every single duel, both aerial and on the ground, even drawing a foul for his team.

While William Saliba often receives much of the acclaim, Gabriel is now staking his own claim as one of Arsenal’s most influential players. His physicality and aggression make him a nightmare for opposition attackers, and Burnley, like many others this season, simply could not cope.

The unsung hero of Arteta’s defence

Surprisingly, Gabriel’s display went largely unnoticed. To be fair, Gyökeres produced his best performance in an Arsenal shirt, while Rice turned in yet another dominant showing, naturally taking the headlines.

Even so, Gabriel’s consistency and impact cannot be ignored. He has been immense this season and has arguably been as influential for Arsenal as Erling Haaland has been for Manchester City, as suggested by Jamie Carragher.

Across 15 games, Gabriel has helped Arsenal record 13 clean sheets, adding two goals and three assists in the process. They call him Big Gabi for a reason – he is a colossus at both ends of the pitch.

Your thoughts Gooners?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…