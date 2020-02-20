Arsenal’s biggest fear over Bukayo Saka as they look to renew his contract

Arsenal has a major fear as they try to convince Bukayo Saka to extend his current deal with them.

The youngster has been in fine form since he broke into the Arsenal first team last season.

He has been impressive as a makeshift left-back as Arsenal continues to struggle with injuries and this has made the club hell-bent on keeping him long into the future.

However, a deal is taking time to be done as his current contract expires in 2021.

Arsenal is keen to keep him on for the next few years but they now face serious competition from Liverpool who also wants Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester United.

The Gunners believe they can convince him to sign on for another few years, but they are afraid that if they fail to qualify for Europe it will be hard for them to keep him, according to Express Sports.

Arsenal is currently outside the European places on the league table, but Mikel Arteta has got them competing again and there are high hopes among the Arsenal faithful that they can make the top six before the season ends.

Arsenal can also qualify for the Champions League if they win the Europa League and a return to Europa League could also be guaranteed if they win the FA Cup.

However, failure to make Europe next season could have far-reaching consequences and the Saka situation is just one of many that the club is facing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are two other players that may be considering their future if Arsenal fails to finish the season on a high.