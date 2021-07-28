Arsenal’s Birthday Boy Emile Smith Rowe looks to the future

Emile Smith Rowe is celebrating his 21st birthday today, and will do so with his new contract and promotion as Arsenal’s new number 10 fresh in his memory.

I’m sure I’m not alone in believing this will be a huge year for our academy star on the pitch, with the need to prove that last season was no fluke, whilst concentrating on learning as much as he can to continue on his upward curve.

At only 21 years-old, he still ranks amongst the club’s youngest players, but alongside our new number 7 Bukayo Saka, he will be relied upon to carry us in tough times, as well as flourish in the good.

It’s amazing to have such young, strong and consistent individuals in the same team who carry themselves so professionally, and already look like players who will be relied on for leadership, despite their years.

The younger players like Miguel Azeez and Arthur Okonkwo would do well to learn from the pair, and they will no doubt be looking to them for guidance as they continue in the first-team squad this term.

Patrick