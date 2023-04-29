Arsenal’s Blackstenius has “confidence & belief” ahead of UWCL semi-final by Michelle

Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, after securing a 2-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich. Our Gunners then faced Wolfsburg in the UWCL semi-finals, the 1st leg of which was played at Wolfsburg on 23rd April 2022. In that exchange, Arsenal went 2-0 down in the first half hour of play but managed to secure a 2-2 draw, with the opening Arsenal goal being scored from a Rafaelle header, just before half-time and the equalizer from Blackstenius.

Speaking to Arseblog after the match, Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius had this to say on that opening Arsenal goal, taking our Gunners to 1-2:

“It gave us a push. We talked about keeping on going at half-time, we didn’t really change anything and to believe in what we were doing. We did that in a good way. We haven’t played that much in a back three so we handled that well too.”

In the second-half, Blackstenius went on to score Arsenal’s equalizer, after Lotte Wubben-Moy slotted a great ball through to Victoria Pelova.

“I felt like I was in a good position and as a striker it is about always being in the right position. Vic (Pelova) played a really good ball and she was strong in that duel and won it and when she did, it was just about me being in the right position.”

When asked about injuries to captain Kim Little and vice-captain Leah Williamson in the run-up too the UWCL semi-final in Wolfsburg, and how the team are dealing with that, Stina responded:

“It is not only about this week, it has been a tough year for us with a lot of injuries we miss these players so much. We wanted them to be on the pitch with us but it made us want to play even more for them because they can’t be here. We try to do the best that we can, I am really proud of how we have handled this week and this year with a lot of players injured. We want them back but until then, we want to be the best that we can be.”

Stina continued “It has made us stronger and we are really a strong group and we have really come together. We have had to come together even more and take more responsibility, we have grown as a team and as individuals. We are stronger than we were a year ago.”

Now our Gunners are gearing up to play their hearts out once again, against Wolfsburg, on Monday 1st May Bank Holiday at Emirates Stadium, kick-offf 17:45 UK, in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final. Tickets are still available to purchase here, but you better be quick as there are only 3,000 tickets left!

It’s huge and we have everything to play for, it will be amazing to play in front of 45,000 or more in the crowd. I hope we can give them a really good game. We have a lot to play for. To get this 2-2 was really important for us to come into that game with that confidence and belief to go to the final.

If Arsenal can win this duel, against Wolfsburg, then they will meet Barcelona in the Final at Eindhoven! The only time Arsenal have reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League Final was in 2007 and they brought home the silverware! Can our Gunners do it again?

