Arsenal’s Blackstenius & Hurtig named in Sweden Women’s World Cup 2023 squad by Michelle

Arsenal Women forwards Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig will be flying over to Australia and New Zealand for the biggest event in the international football calendar – the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. The World Cup runs from 20th July to 20th August 2023, with Sweden’s World Cup campaign kicking off on 23rd July as they take on South Africa, in Wellington, followed by Italy and Argentina in Group G.

Blackstenius has 90 senior caps, scoring 28 goals for Sweden. Hurtig, who joined Arsenal last summer, has made 62 appearances. scoring 20 goals for Sweden.

Both players featured at the Women’s World Cup 2019, where Sweden achieved 3rd place. behind 1st place USA and 2nd place Netherlands, with England’s Lionesses having to settle for 4th place.

27 year old Blackstenius scored 18 goals for Arsenal this season – her first full season for the club. Lina however has had a season plagued with injury, even having to leave the Sweden international camp in February 2023 after sustaining a foot injury. Lina was back in action for our Gunners when they faced Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, on 1st May, at a sold-out Emirates.

Sweden do not appear to have any friendlies scheduled ahead of the World Cup proper. See full schedule here.

hurtig blackstenius

