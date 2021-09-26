Arsenal’s board makes a decision on Mikel Arteta’s future

Arsenal’s board has decided they will not sack Mikel Arteta regardless of the outcome of the north London derby.

The Gunners made a poor start to this campaign and three straight defeats in their opening league matches put pressure on Arteta.

It was a terrible way to start the season after they splashed £150million on new players.

The Gunners had been missing some of their key men in that run of games and have since returned to form after the international break.

Their recent fine run that has seen them win back-to-back league matches has impressed the club’s hierarchy.

They head into the game against Tottenham today with three wins from as many competitive games and The Daily Mail says that has bought Arteta more time.

The club has always trusted him to help them rebuild their team, but their poor start to the season may have forced their hands.

He is now set to get more time to help the Gunners become a top club again and there is confidence in the Arsenal boardroom that he can help them achieve their goals.

Beating Tottenham in the Premier League today would be big for Arsenal and it will give them even more confidence in their upcoming games, however, a defeat could be rather damaging.