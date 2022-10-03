Arsenal’s Brazilian star defender to miss internationals through worrying injury – Rafaelle

Rafaelle Souza Arsenal Defender and Captain of Brazil metatarsal fracture by Michelle

Arsenal have confirmed that Rafaelle Souza has sustained a fracture to a metatarsal bone in her foot. Rafaelle sustained the injury in the first half of last week´s Ajax v arsenal Women´s UEFA Champions League game which Arsenal won (0-1), taking them through to the group stage of the competition. The UEFA WCL draw for who will play who in the group stages of the competition is taking place at the moment, therefore we will know which group Arsenal will be in very soon!

Lotte Wubben-Moy was substituted on for Rafaelle Souza in the 39th minute of play in the first half of the Ajax v Arsenal game in Amsterdam, due to injury. At this point it was not clear how serious Rafaelle´s injury was. X-rays have since confirmed the injury to a metatarsal bone in Rafaelle´s foot will stop her travelling to captain Brazil during the international break. It is expected that Rafaelle will be on the Arsenal sidelines for several weeks following this injury.

In the same game Jonas Eidevall was furious after Beth Mead was concussed after a coming together of heads with an Ajax player. We are happy to report that Beth has fully recovered from her injury.

Rafaelle joined Arsenal in January 2022 and has become an integral part of the team in that time. She will be seriously missed on the pitch over the coming weeks.

We wish Rafaelle a speedy and full recovery and look forward to seeing her, and those amazing headers, back on the pitch soon.

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women? Click here….