Arsenal’s Brazilian target sets a condition for moving to Europe

Arsenal target Marcos Leonardo, a promising young talent from Santos, is reportedly open to a move to Europe but has a specific condition for any potential suitor. The Gunners, along with Chelsea, are reportedly interested in the Brazilian forward, who has been making a name for himself in Brazil.

According to reports from Globo Esporte, Leonardo has a crucial stipulation for any club looking to sign him. He insists that the club must agree to allow him to participate in the next Olympics. While clubs are not obligated to release players for the competition, Leonardo desires a commitment from any European club on this matter that wants to sign him.

In addition to this condition, the young forward is said to be seeking a move to a club with a long-term project and clear plans for his development, indicating his desire to join a team that values his growth and has a strategic vision for his future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Playing at the Olympics is a dream for most players and we most likely will agree to such a clause.

However, do we need Leonardo? He is just 20 and may not be better than Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah, so why should we sign him?

