Arsenal’s Brazilian target thoughts about joining a Premier League team revealed

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Flamengo’s Gerson as the Brazilian reignites his career back in his native country reports Goal.

He has moved to Europe before after rejecting Arsenal to sign for AS Roma, however, his time in the Italian side was not as he would have hoped it to be and he made a welcomed return back to the Brazilian league.

He is now enjoying football again and he has been linked with a move to the Emirates among other teams with his father confirming that Arsenal has an interest in him.

However, Goal is claiming that Flamengo is set to reject an offer from Tottenham for his signature in a clear indication that he has no plans to return to Europe any time soon.

The report claims that the Brazilian side is looking to keep hold of all their best players and they look to continue dominating the game in South America.

The player is also said to be on board with the decision as he wants to avoid a repeat of what happened to him the last time that he moved to Europe.

The same report also reports that Gerson’s agent claimed that they had been neglected by Roma and the Italians even failed to provide accommodation for them.